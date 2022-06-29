Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, June 27th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.02.

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$5.10 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.44.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.63 million.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

