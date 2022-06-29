Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.40 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $226.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.