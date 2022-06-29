Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Reduced by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.8% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST opened at $468.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.88 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.