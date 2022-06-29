CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.1% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Visa by 3.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 12.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 430.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 24.7% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

