Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 319,494 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 553,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,425,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $3,667,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.83. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Bob Lyons bought 55,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Peterschmidt bought 68,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

