Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.86 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

GOOGL opened at $2,240.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,279.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,577.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

