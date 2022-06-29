Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.71. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.39 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 539,650 shares valued at $29,123,312. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

