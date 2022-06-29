Credit Suisse Group Raises Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $12.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTON. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.03.

PTON stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.6% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 132,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

