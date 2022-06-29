Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,306,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,983,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,191,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

