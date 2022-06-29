Critical Review: Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of AeroVironment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and AeroVironment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 3,973.57 -$337.21 million N/A N/A AeroVironment $394.91 million 5.15 $23.33 million ($0.03) -2,722.76

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vertical Aerospace and AeroVironment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 1 1 0 0 1.50 AeroVironment 0 3 3 0 2.50

Vertical Aerospace currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.92%. AeroVironment has a consensus target price of $91.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.39%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than AeroVironment.

Volatility & Risk

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroVironment has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A AeroVironment -0.11% 8.14% 5.35%

Summary

AeroVironment beats Vertical Aerospace on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertical Aerospace (Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About AeroVironment (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to ISR services. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, chargers, repair services, and customer support, as well as multiple aircraft, hand-held ground control system, and spare parts and accessories. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

