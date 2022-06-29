Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.71.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $168.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.39 and its 200 day moving average is $182.31. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.