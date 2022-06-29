CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVD. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:EVD opened at €52.20 ($55.53) on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €51.18 ($54.45) and a fifty-two week high of €72.68 ($77.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.11.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.