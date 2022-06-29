CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

