Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 50 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $10,747,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,137,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,251.43 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,286.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,583.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

