CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CURI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CuriosityStream currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.92. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 75,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CuriosityStream by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 34,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

