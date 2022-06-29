DA Davidson Lowers PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target to $59.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.18% from the company’s current price.

PCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.11.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,827,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,067,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,717,000 after buying an additional 217,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,640,000 after buying an additional 99,983 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,433,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,353,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

