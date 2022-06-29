Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 4.7% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Danaher by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

Danaher stock opened at $251.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

