Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($54.26) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €52.89 ($56.27) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €54.53 and its 200-day moving average is €54.10. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($76.73).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.