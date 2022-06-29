Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $95.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DNKEY. Barclays raised their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 95.00 to 102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Danske Bank A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.83.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.