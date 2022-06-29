Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 72,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 200,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.01.
About Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)
