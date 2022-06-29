Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 72,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 200,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.01.

About Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

