David Turvey Purchases 105,000 Shares of Power Minerals Limited (ASX:PNN) Stock

Power Minerals Limited (ASX:PNN – Get Rating) insider David Turvey purchased 105,000 shares of Power Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,900.00 ($27,708.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Power Minerals alerts:

About Power Minerals (Get Rating)

Power Minerals Limited focuses on developing and discovering mineral deposits in Australia and Argentina. The company primarily explores for lithium, copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, and kaolin deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Salta projects that includes 11 leases covering an area of 23,796 hectares located in north west Salta Province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.