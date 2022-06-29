David Turvey Purchases 105,000 Shares of Power Minerals Limited (ASX:PNN) Stock

Power Minerals Limited (ASX:PNN – Get Rating) insider David Turvey purchased 105,000 shares of Power Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,900.00 ($27,708.33).
The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
