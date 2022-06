Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

DLA stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $200.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

