Derek La Ferla Purchases 13,052 Shares of Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) Stock

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHNGet Rating) insider Derek La Ferla bought 13,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.83 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of A$49,989.16 ($34,714.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

About Chalice Mining (Get Rating)

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Pyramid Hill gold project, which covers an area of approximately 5,700 square kilometers located in Bendigo Region, Victoria.

