Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Anglo American (LON:AAL) to Hold

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2022

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($42.94) price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 3,900 ($47.85). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($42.33) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,521.25 ($43.20).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,161.50 ($38.79) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.30). The stock has a market cap of £42.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,535.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,544.23.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($37.23) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,542.88).

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

