Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Anglo American (LON:AAL) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 3,500 ($42.94) price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 3,900 ($47.85).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($42.33) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,521.25 ($43.20).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,147.50 ($38.61) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($28.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.30). The firm has a market cap of £42.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,535.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,544.23.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,035 ($37.23) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,542.88).

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

