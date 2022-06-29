Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Hold

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2022

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NGLOY. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($42.33) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,756.25.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.