Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Hold

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NGLOY. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($42.33) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,756.25.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.