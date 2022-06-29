Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “GBX 3,230” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,230 ($39.63) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,850 ($47.23) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($56.43) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.98) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.66) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,088 ($50.15).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,546.19 ($43.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,713.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,763.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.10 billion and a PE ratio of 27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,741 ($45.90) per share, with a total value of £8,267.61 ($10,143.06). Insiders acquired a total of 662 shares of company stock worth $2,479,638 in the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

