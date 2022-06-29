Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,100 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($50.30) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($50.91) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($42.08) to GBX 5,040 ($61.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.85) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($53.37) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,850 ($47.23) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,132.67 ($50.70).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,680 ($45.15) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,713.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,763.32. The firm has a market cap of £84.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 206 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,007 ($49.16) per share, for a total transaction of £8,254.42 ($10,126.88). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

