Diageo (LON:DGE) Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 3,230 ($39.63) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 4,050 ($49.69).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,850 ($47.23) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($56.43) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.98) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($34.35) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,043.33 ($49.61).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,528.50 ($43.29) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,713.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,763.32. The company has a market capitalization of £80.70 billion and a PE ratio of 27.28.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 235 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($43.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.35 ($10,151.33). In the last quarter, insiders bought 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

