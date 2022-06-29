Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,230 ($39.63) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 4,050 ($49.69). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($42.08) to GBX 5,040 ($61.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($50.91) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.66) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,230 ($39.63) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.98) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,043.33 ($49.61).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE opened at GBX 3,539 ($43.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,713.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,763.32. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,007 ($49.16) per share, with a total value of £8,254.42 ($10,126.88). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.