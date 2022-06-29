Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Update

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the May 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Digipath stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Digipath has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Digipath
