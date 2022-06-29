Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Update

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the May 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Digipath stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Digipath has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Digipath alerts:

About Digipath (Get Rating)

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digipath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digipath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.