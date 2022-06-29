DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) is Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,861 shares during the period. DigitalOcean comprises approximately 3.0% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $16,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,717 shares of company stock worth $1,664,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 25.81, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -137.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

