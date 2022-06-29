Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 164.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,417 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.10% of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 48.7% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 85,821 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 211,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after buying an additional 153,927 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $74.21.

