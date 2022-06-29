Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Piper Sandler

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s previous close.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.69.

DFS opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.85. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $354,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $225,394,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,629,000 after acquiring an additional 639,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

