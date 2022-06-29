DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after acquiring an additional 313,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,854,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after purchasing an additional 777,259 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Wedbush cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.04 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

