Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after acquiring an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $547,860,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $243.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,790 shares of company stock worth $4,857,823 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

