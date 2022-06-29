Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.