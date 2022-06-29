Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Down 8% After Insider Selling

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $93.17 and last traded at $93.61. 23,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 542,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.73.

Specifically, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 25,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,625,060.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,311.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 255,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.47 per share, with a total value of $25,687,064.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 505,513 shares of company stock valued at $46,050,026 and sold 105,647 shares valued at $10,429,152. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Raymond James upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 59.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.5% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after purchasing an additional 482,873 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 11.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 7,186.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 298,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

