E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.00

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 9006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

