E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Critical Survey

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for E2open Parent and BlueCity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 0 3 0 3.00 BlueCity 0 0 0 0 N/A

E2open Parent presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 59.64%. Given E2open Parent’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than BlueCity.

Risk and Volatility

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueCity has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and BlueCity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -38.96% -3.73% -2.33% BlueCity -28.76% -51.81% -39.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares E2open Parent and BlueCity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $425.56 million 5.88 -$165.78 million ($0.87) -9.54 BlueCity $168.94 million 0.33 -$48.59 million N/A N/A

BlueCity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of E2open Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of BlueCity shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of E2open Parent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

E2open Parent beats BlueCity on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About BlueCity (Get Rating)

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company operates Blued, Finka, and LESDO mobile applications that offer mobile-based social and entertainment services, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, China.

