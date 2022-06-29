Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.42

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and traded as low as $11.74. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 243,342 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $486.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 32.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 46,964 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

