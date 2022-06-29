Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.86.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.84.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,328,796 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,966,000 after acquiring an additional 342,763 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

