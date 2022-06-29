eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Brian M. Jr. Gallagher Acquires 30,000 Shares

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) Director Brian M. Jr. Gallagher bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EFTR stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $40.42.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eFFECTOR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFTR. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,487,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.