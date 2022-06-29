E&G Advisors LP Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,318 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 107,266 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 73,434 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,963 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $256.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

