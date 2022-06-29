Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,870,088,000 after acquiring an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,407,262,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $658,845,000 after buying an additional 54,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after buying an additional 1,690,224 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA opened at $122.88 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $430,435.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,438 shares of company stock worth $5,682,272. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

