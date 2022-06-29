Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on September 9th

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Eli Lilly and has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Eli Lilly and has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $9.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $317.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $301.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.31.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $13,773,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,305,449 shares of company stock worth $404,243,739 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

