Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on September 9th

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Eli Lilly and has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Eli Lilly and has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $9.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.
Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $317.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $301.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.31.
In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $13,773,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,305,449 shares of company stock worth $404,243,739 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.
About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
