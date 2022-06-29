ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Trading 1.2% Higher

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €7.58 ($8.06) and last traded at €7.48 ($7.96). 94,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.39 ($7.86).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.64) price objective on ElringKlinger in a report on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($16.49) price objective on ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.34 million and a P/E ratio of 21.81.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.