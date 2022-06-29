Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

