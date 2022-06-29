Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Shares Down 4%

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). Approximately 408,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,541,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
The stock has a market cap of £5.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.30.
About Empire Metals (LON:EEE)
