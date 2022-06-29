Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,175,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 232,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -116.67%.

About Empire State Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.